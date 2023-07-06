New Suit - Employment

Mohawk Industries, an American flooring manufacturer serving residential and commercial clients, was sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The court case was brought by JMeyers Group on behalf of a non-exempt employee who contends that he was not properly compensated for overtime hours worked. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00139, Elkins v. Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 06, 2023, 4:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Tymurcus Elkins

Jmeyers Group Llc -Atl

defendants

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations