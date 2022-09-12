Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kelley Kronenberg on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Family Security Insurance Company, Inc and United Property and Casualty Insurance Company to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Alvendia, Kelly & Demarest and Burgos & Associates on behalf of Jonathan Elkins and Sydney Elkins. The case is 2:22-cv-03232, Elkins et al v. United Property and Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 12, 2022, 3:28 PM