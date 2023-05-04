Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Taft Stettinius & Hollister on Thursday removed a digital privacy class action against Southeastern Indiana Health Management Inc., doing business as Columbus Regional Health, to Indiana Southern District Court. The court action contends that the defendant shares the private health information of the plaintiff class with third party Meta through the use of a Facebook pixel. The lawsuit was filed by Cohen & Malad; Stranch, Jennings & Garvey; and Turke & Strauss. The case is 1:23-cv-00765, Elkins et al v. Southeastern Indiana Health Management Inc Dba Columbus Regional Health.

Health Care

May 04, 2023, 6:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Annie Elkins

Brian Elkins

defendants

Southeastern Indiana Health Management Inc Dba Columbus Regional Health

defendant counsels

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims