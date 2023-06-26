Removed To Federal Court

Southeastern Indiana Health Management d/b/a Columbus Regional Health removed a digital privacy class action to Indiana Southern District Court on Monday. The suit, filed by Cohen & Malad, Stranch Jennings & Garvey and Turke & Strauss, accuses the defendant of sharing patients' private health information with Facebook, Google and other companies through tracking pixels on the defendant's website in violation of the Indiana Wiretapping Act. Columbus Regional Health is represented by Taft Stettinius & Hollister. The case is 1:23-cv-01117, Elkins et al. v. Southeastern Indiana Health Management Inc.

Health Care

June 26, 2023, 6:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Annie Elkins

Brian Elkins

defendants

Southeastern Indiana Health Management Inc. D/B/A Columbus Regional Health

defendant counsels

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims