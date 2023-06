New Suit - Personal Injury

Kohl's and Allegion Access Technologies LLC were sued Monday in Kansas District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Devaughn James Injury Lawyers on behalf of Jilda Elk, accuses Allegion of failing to properly operate and manage an automatic handicapped exit door that allegedly malfunctioned, struck and caused injuries to Elk. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02278, Elk v. Kohl's, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 20, 2023, 5:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Jilda Elk

Devaughn James Injury Lawyers

defendants

Kohl's, Inc.

Allegion Access Technologies, LLC

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision