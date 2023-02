Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Davis Graham & Stubbs on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Open Sky Wilderness Therapy and Aaron Fernandes to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed pro se by a plaintiff claiming bias against his religion and disability. The case is 1:23-cv-00493, Elizondo v. ACF Enterprises, LLC, d/b/a Open Sky Wilderness Therapy et al.

Health Care

February 22, 2023, 8:03 PM