Elizabeth Garry, Third Department PJ, and Douglas Broda, Ren...

News From Law.com

Elizabeth Garry, presiding justice of New York's Appellate Division, Third Department court, and Douglas Broda, an assigned counsel representing Rensselaer County children since 1991, have been honored with the state bar association's annual award given to lawyers, activists, leaders and others who have improved the state's child welfare and juvenile justice systems. Called the Howard A. Levine Award for Excellence in Juvenile Justice and Child Welfare, and created in 1986, the honor is named after former Court of Appeals Judge Howard Levine, who was the first chair of what was formerly called the state's Special Committee on Juvenile Justice, according to the bar association.

New York

September 19, 2022, 4:48 PM