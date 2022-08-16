Elite Universities Early Bid to Knock Out Financial Aid Anti...

News From Law.com

Defense lawyers have lost out on a bid to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit targeting 17 elite, private universities with allegations they colluded to decrease the amount of need-based financial aid provided to undergraduate students. "The plaintiffs have alleged—plausibly—that all of the defendants engage in non-need-blind admissions decisions, and they have cited evidence specific to certain schools as examples," wrote U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly in Chicago.

Education

August 16, 2022, 7:30 AM