New Suit - Antitrust

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, and other defendants were hit with an antitrust lawsuit Monday in Texas Western District Court. The court case, brought by Vickery & Shepherd on behalf of Elite Sub-Zero Repair, an out-of-warranty repair provider for sub-zero refrigeration appliances, accuses Google of disabling Elite Sub-Zero's website from its 'Google Maps' profile search after allegedly receiving false complaints from C&W Appliance Repair Service, Elite's competitor, in hopes of hindering Elite's access to competition. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00118, Elite Sub-Zero Repair v. Great Plains Appliance Parts, Inc. et al.

Technology

February 07, 2023, 7:01 AM