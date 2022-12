Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Freeman, Mathis & Gary on Thursday removed an insurance lawsuit against Allied Insurance Company of America to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, which seeks coverage for storm damage, was filed by attorney Nasim Alizadeh on behalf of Elite Pour La Vie LLC. The case is 1:22-cv-05058, Elite Pour La Vie LLC v. Allied Insurance Company of America et al.

Insurance

December 24, 2022, 11:37 AM