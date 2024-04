News From Law.com

Leaning on more mid-market M&A deals, as well as litigation and restructuring fees, elite New York law firms recovered from a slow 2022 and, as a whole, bested the market in 2023. The New York group outperformed on demand, productivity and revenue percentage growth, according to Citi figures and American Lawyer's own internal data.

Legal Services - Large Law

April 08, 2024, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /