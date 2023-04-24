New Suit - Patent

Pegatron, a manufacturing company for Western Digital and Hitachi, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit on Monday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court action was brought by Fabricant LLP, Rubino Law and Truelove Law Firm on behalf of Elite Gaming Tech, which alleges that the defendant sells servers containing hard drives with infringing technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00189, Elite Gag Tech LLC v. Pegatron Corp. rp.

April 24, 2023, 6:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Elite Gaming Tech LLC

Plaintiffs

Fabricant Llp - Ny

Rubino Law LLC

Rubino Ip

defendants

Pegatron Corp.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims