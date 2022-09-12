Elite Colleges—Where to Draw the Competitive Line | Law.co...

News From Law.com

A decision by a federal judge in Illinois—Frank Carbone, et al. v. Brown University, et al.—to allow a Section 1 Sherman Act conspiracy case to proceed to discovery will attract the attention of antitrust attorneys and colleges and universities and parents and college-bound students. Expect lively arguments in court, in classrooms and at watercoolers. In the case in U.S. District Court, nine plaintiffs have filed a putative antitrust class action lawsuit against 17 elite private universities.

September 12, 2022, 1:59 PM