New Suit - Class Action

Yale University was slapped with a class action Wednesday in Connecticut District Court. The complaint accuses Yale of imposing unreasonable repercussions on students who withdraw for mental disability-related reasons in violation of the ADA. The suit was filed by Disability Rights of Connecticut; Bazelon Center for Mental Health Law; and Vladeck, Raskin & Clark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01517, Elis for Rachael, Inc. et al v. Yale University et al.