Thumbtack, an online professional services marketplace, was hit with a consumer class action Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Hedin Hall LLP, asserts that the defendant sent automated marketing text messages to consumers without their prior consent in violation of the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01957, Elimelech v. Thumbtack, Inc.

April 24, 2023, 11:46 AM

Deborah Elimelech

Hedin Hall LLP

Thumbtack, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims