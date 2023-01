New Suit - Employment

Merck was slapped with an employment lawsuit on Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Dorf & Nelson on behalf of Tamara Elias, alleges that in order to avoid paying severance to the plaintiff after restructuring teams and eliminating her position, the defendant falsely accused the plaintiff of not cooperating with an internal investigation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00433, Elias v. Merck & Co. Inc. et al.