Nissan USA was hit with a consumer class action Thursday in Tennessee Middle District Court over its Nissan Rogue engines. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was brought by the Lafferty Law Firm on behalf of owners and lessees of defective 2022-2023 Nissan Rogue vehicles. The complaint contends that the engines' positive crankcase ventilation system allows fuel to seep through porous rubber components resulting in strong gas fumes emanating from the engines into the vehicles’ interior. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00348, Elias et al v. Nissan North America, Inc.

April 14, 2023, 1:11 PM

Kelly Wemer

Michael Elias

Lafferty Law Firm, P.C.

Nissan North America, Inc.

