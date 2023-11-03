Who Got The Work

Baker & Hostetler partner Thomas E. Hogan has entered an appearance for Revive Rx LLC in a pending lawsuit. The action, filed Sept. 19 in Texas Southern District Court by King & Spalding on behalf of Eli Lilly, is part of a string of cases accusing companies of marketing drugs to patients for weight loss under the label of Mounjaro, a type-2 diabetes medication. According to the complaint, the drugs are not the plaintiff's products, but instead are tirzepatide-based compounded drugs which lack FDA approval. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal, is 4:23-cv-03521, Eli Lilly And Company v. Revive RX, LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 03, 2023, 4:07 PM

