Who Got The Work

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick partner Mindi M. Richter has entered an appearance for Graze & Associates and Jennifer L. Seegott in a pending trademark lawsuit. The action, filed Sept. 19 in Florida Southern District Court by King & Spalding on behalf of Eli Lilly, is part of a string of cases accusing companies of marketing drugs to patients for weight loss under the label of Mounjaro, a type-2 diabetes medication. According to the complaint, the drugs are not the plaintiff's products, but instead are tirzepatide-based compounded drugs which lack FDA approval. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, is 2:23-cv-14291, Eli Lilly and Company v. Graze et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 03, 2023, 2:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Eli Lilly and Company

Plaintiffs

King & Spalding

defendants

Jennifer L. Seegott

Laura G. Graze

Laura Graze Dnp LLC

defendant counsels

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims