Who Got The Work

Miller Nash partner Tristan Swanson has entered an appearance for Alderwood Surgical Center and other defendants in a pending trademark infringement and false advertising lawsuit. The action, filed June 20 in Washington Western District Court by Newman LLP, is part of a string of cases accusing companies of marketing drugs to patients for weight loss under the Mounjaro and Zepbound marks. According to the complaint, the drugs are not the plaintiff's products but instead are tirzepatide-based compounded drugs which lack FDA approval. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge S. Kate Vaughan, is 2:24-cv-00878, Eli Lilly and Company v. Alderwood Surgical Center LLC et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 10, 2024, 3:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Eli Lilly and Company

Plaintiffs

Kirkland & Ellis

Newman Du Wors LLP

Defendants

Alderwood Surgical Center LLC

Craig R Jonov

Javad A Sajan

Northwest Nasal Sinus Center P.S.

Northwest Nasal Sinus Center PS

defendant counsels

Miller Nash

Nature of Claim: 840/over trademark claims