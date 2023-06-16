New Suit - Trade Secrets

Dinsmore & Shohl filed a trade secret lawsuit on behalf of Elgin Separation Solutions, a recycling separation company, in the West Virginia Southern District Court on Friday. The suit pursues claims against Dillon Industries Inc., former Elgin president David Chadwick Dillon and Donald Ritchie. The complaint contends that Dillon solicited several of Elgin's employees to work for his company and that Ritchie downloaded internal password-protected company information before resigning from his employment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00440, Elgin Separation Solutions, LLC v. Dillon.

Business Services

June 16, 2023, 7:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Elgin Separation Solutions, LLC

Plaintiffs

Dinsmore & Shohl

defendants

David Chadwick Dillon

Dillon Industries, Inc.

Donald Ritchie

nature of claim: 880/