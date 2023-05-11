New Suit - Trade Secrets

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr and Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Elgin Power, a maker of specialized processing equipment used in the energy and mining industry, and other plaintiffs. The suit pursues claims against Mineral Products Inc. and former Elgin executive Jerry Farmer for allegedly threatening to misappropriate confidential information in order to create 'knock-off' products to sell to Elgin customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00514, Elgin Power et al v. Farmer et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 11, 2023, 12:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Elgin Power

Separation Solutions, LLC

Spinner Equipment Group Intermediate Holdings, Inc.

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

defendants

Jerry Farmer

Mineral Products, Inc.

nature of claim: 880/