Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Seyfarth Shaw on Friday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of employment contract against PNC Bank to Virginia Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Freedman Law on behalf of a plaintiff claiming that the defendant is unlawfully withholding commission and earned bonus payments. The case is 1:23-cv-01035, Eleyan v. PNC Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

August 04, 2023, 5:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Mohammed Eleyan

defendants

PNC Bank

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches