Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Barnes & Thornburg on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Ducharme, McMillen & Associates to Indiana Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, was filed by Close & Hitchcock on behalf of Kamal Eley. The case is 1:22-cv-00444, Eley v. Ducharme, Mcmillen & Associates, Inc.

Indiana

December 07, 2022, 11:46 AM