Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Lloyds to Texas Eastern District Court. The complaint, for damage claims arising from the winter freeze of 2021, was filed by Crowell & Kucera on behalf of Ruby Elevera. The case is 4:22-cv-00867, Elevera v. State Farm Lloyds.