Eleventh Circuits Dramatic Shift on Article III Standing Res...

A seismic shift has recently reverberated through the Eleventh Circuit, emphasizing the critical importance of Article III standing in class actions. First, the Eleventh Circuit held that class representatives must possess standing even when class-action settlements are on the table, adding a new layer of scrutiny to what has often been an opaque process. In addition, the Eleventh Circuit relaxed the standing requirements for class action claims brought under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).

Florida

September 21, 2023, 12:42 PM

