Eleventh Circuit to Hear Arguments Over Moving Meadows Ga. C...

A federal appeals court is hearing arguments Friday over whether the election interference charges filed against Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows should be moved from a state court to federal court. Meadows, who is charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others, is accused of scheming to keep the Republican in power after Democrat Joe Biden won Georgia in 2020. Meadows recently testified the actions detailed in the indictment were taken as part of his job.

District of Columbia

December 15, 2023, 10:03 AM

