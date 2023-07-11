Eleventh Circuit Remands Force of Law Question Back To Panel...

News From Law.com

The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday remanded one of many cases filed against Monsanto back to a three-judge panel, for allegedly failing to warn consumers about formulated glyphosate in its Roundup weed killer. In June, the circuit court held oral arguments en banc in plaintiff John D. Carson's case against the company, alleging that his malignant fibrous histiocytoma was caused by using Roundup for 30 years. The court granted Monsanto's petition for rehearing on the case in December.

Government

July 11, 2023, 4:34 PM

