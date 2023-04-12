Eleventh Circuit: Objector Ted Frank Has Standing, but Class...

Breaking News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit reversed approval of an $8 million class action settlement involving the brain performance supplement Neuriva after concluding that the named plaintiffs lacked standing to pursue injunctive relief—specifically, changing the product's label. Wednesday's ruling rejected arguments from both Ted Frank, who said the settlement's value and $2.9 million in attorney fees were too high, and plaintiffs' attorneys, who insisted Frank lacked standing to object to the deal.

