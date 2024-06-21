Eleventh Circuit: J&Js Recalled Sunscreen Deal Possible Coup...

Breaking News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit reversed and remanded Johnson & Johnson's recalled sunscreen settlement, citing its May 13 opinion in a separate case that defined a "coupon settlement" under the Class Action Fairness Act. Thursday's opinion unraveled a settlement approved by U.S. District Judge Anuraag 'Raag' Singh, in the Southern District of Florida, who had criticized objector Ted Frank for holding up the settlement. The panel also instructed Singh to weight the standing of lead plaintiffs.

