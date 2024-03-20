Eleventh Circuit Clarifies Receivers Power | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit ruled that a receiver appointed in the wake of a Ponzi scheme has standing to maintain fraudulent-transfer claims against alleged accomplices and might have standing to pursue common-law tort claims against such accomplices. The federal appellate court held that when the perpetrators are removed and a receiver is appointed in their place, the corporate structure is no longer the "evil zombies" of the perpetrator because they are "freed from his spell" and can sue for the return of money fraudulently transferred.

Government

March 20, 2024, 2:48 PM

nature of claim: /