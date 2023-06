New Suit - Contract

Gray Reed & McGraw and Thorelli & Associates filed a lawsuit alleging breach of settlement agreement Thursday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of winemaker Eleven SRL. The suit seeks over $202,000 from Wine Attitude and Riccardo Barraza. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00224, Eleven SRL v. Wine Attitude, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 08, 2023, 6:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Eleven SRL

Plaintiffs

Gray Reed & McGraw

defendants

Riccardo Barraza

Wine Attitude, Inc.

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract