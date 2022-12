Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Zelle LLP on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Arch Capital Group and Landmark American Insurance Company to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims, was filed by Haynes and Boone and King, Blackwell, Zehnder & Wermuth on behalf of Elevation Financial Group LLC. The case is 6:22-cv-02306, Elevation Financial Group, LLC v. Arch Specialty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

December 12, 2022, 6:19 PM