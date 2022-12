News From Law.com

Same county, different bench. Clayton County Magistrate Court Presiding Judge Sonyja J. George is joining the Clayton County State Court. When Chief Judge Linda S. Cowen steps down from her state court seat on Dec. 31, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed George to fill the opening on the bench. Upon learning she'd been selected for the judgeship, George said she felt "both extremely elated and honored."

Georgia

December 22, 2022, 9:25 AM