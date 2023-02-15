New Suit - Contract

Brown Rudnick filed a lawsuit Wednesday in District of Columbia District Court targeting a former COO of public relations and political consulting firm Logan Circle Group for allegedly misappropriating $47,000. The suit, also brought on behalf of Elevate Ventures Group, further accuses Andrew Nehring of failing to bring in new clients as promised, refusing to turn over company passwords, lying about hiring needed employees and falsely inducing the plaintiffs to pay him a $120,000 bonus. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00421, Elevate Ventures Group, LLC v. Logan Circle Group, LLC et al.

Business Services

February 15, 2023, 12:16 PM