Who Got The Work

Libbi L. Vilher and Matthew Eric Cohen of Kaufman Dolowich Voluck have stepped in as defense counsel to K&P Facilities Maintenance, a provider of janitorial services, and its owner Carlos Espinoza in a pending employment lawsuit. The case was filed Jan. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Famighetti & Weinick on behalf of four employees who contend they were not paid for overtime work. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nelson Stephen Roman, is 7:23-cv-00175, Elescano et al v. K&P Facilities Maintenance, Inc. et al.

Business Services

February 23, 2023, 11:16 AM