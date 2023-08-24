Elephant in the Room: Day Pitney Litigator Weighs In on Dian...

News From Law.com

A South Florida attorney says blended families should take note: Estate planning and execution are crucial in attempts to avoid messy legal disputes, like the one playing out between California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and her daughter, versus the grown children of her second husband of 42 years, who died in February. The 90-year old Feinstein, who reportedly is in ill health after a recent hospitalization, is in a legal battle over the estate of Feinstein's late billionaire husband Richard Blum. Day Pitney partner Tasha Dickinson is not involved in the Feinstein case. But with years of experience, the litigator says disputes among blended families in Florida and across the nation are becoming more common.

