Element Capital Management sued Element Finance Inc. Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court over alleged trademark infringement claims. The suit, filed by Brackett & Ellis and attorney Steven Barentzen, contends that the defendant used the plaintiff’s 'Element' mark and trade name to offer financial services similar to the services the plaintiff offers. Element Finance is represented by McGuireWoods. The case is 4:23-cv-00310, Element Capital Management, LLC v. Element Finance, Inc.
Banking & Financial Services
March 28, 2023, 3:49 PM