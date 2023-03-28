New Suit - Trademark

Element Capital Management sued Element Finance Inc. Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court over alleged trademark infringement claims. The suit, filed by Brackett & Ellis and attorney Steven Barentzen, contends that the defendant used the plaintiff’s 'Element' mark and trade name to offer financial services similar to the services the plaintiff offers. Element Finance is represented by McGuireWoods. The case is 4:23-cv-00310, Element Capital Management, LLC v. Element Finance, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

March 28, 2023, 3:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Element Capital Management, LLC

Brackett Ellis

defendants

Element Finance, Inc.

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims