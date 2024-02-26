Suzanne L. Jones and Ryan Brackin of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have stepped in to represent Travelers and Constitution State Services in a pending lawsuit claiming insurance billing fraud. The action, filed Jan. 10 in Minnesota District Court by Best & Flanagan and Roxborough Pomerance Nye & Adreani on behalf of Electronic Waveform Lab, accuses Travelers of fraudulently 'down-coding' insurance claims for the plaintiff's electrotherapy H-Wave devices prescribed to patients, intentionally underpaying reimbursement claims by over $1.3 million. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz, is 0:24-cv-00078, Electronic Waveform Lab, Inc. v. Travelers Companies, Inc., The, et al.
Insurance
February 26, 2024, 8:58 AM