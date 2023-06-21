Who Got The Work

Perkins Coie partner Ramsey M. Al-Salam has entered an appearance for Viar Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed April 13 in Washington Western District Court by Banie & Ishimoto on behalf of Electronic Scripting Products Inc., a manufacturer of computing technologies. The court case pursues claims that the defendant’s Viar360 virtual reality platform uses the plaintiff’s patented technology for manipulating virtual objects within a real environment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David W. Christel, is 2:23-cv-00567, Electronic Scripting Products Inc v. Viar Inc.

Technology

Electronic Scripting Products Inc

Banie & Ishimoto LLP

Viar Inc

Viar Inc.

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims