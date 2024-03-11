Who Got The Work

Samsung Electronics, the South Korean device maker, has turned to lawyer Melissa Smith of Gillam & Smith to fight a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts three patents related to charging a mobile device, was filed Feb. 16 in Texas Eastern District Court by Garteiser Honea PLLC on behalf of Electronic Edison Transmission Technologies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:24-cv-00105, Electronic Edison Transmission Technologies, LLC v. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. et al.

Technology

March 11, 2024, 1:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Electronic Edison Transmission Technologies, LLC

Plaintiffs

Garteiser Honea PLLC

defendants

Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

defendant counsels

Gillam & Smith, LLP

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims