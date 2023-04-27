Who Got The Work

Rebecca Strickland and Melissa Kahren of Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers have stepped in as defense counsel to Grange Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, for a disputed property damage claim arising from the faulty installation of Trane HVAC units, was filed March 13 in Georgia Northern District Court by Barnes & Thornburg on behalf of Electrical Contractor Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross, is 1:23-cv-01071, Electrical Contractor, Incorporated v. Grange Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 27, 2023

