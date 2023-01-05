Electric Chair, Firing Squads Legality at S.C. High Court | ...

News From Law.com

South Carolina's highest court will hear arguments Thursday on whether a newly organized firing squad or the old electric chair are legal ways to execute inmates in the state, which has been unable to obtain drugs for lethal injections.A lower court judge ruled in September that South Carolina lawmakers "ignored advances in scientific research and evolving standards of humanity and decency" when they passed a law effectively forcing condemned prisoners to choose between electrocution or the firing squad.

January 05, 2023, 9:03 AM