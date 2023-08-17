Election Workers Who Face Frequent Harassment See Accountabi...

News From Law.com

Tonya Wichman has overseen elections in a rural Ohio county for eight years and hasn't experienced any significant problems with voting or counting the ballots. But that doesn't mean no big worries at all. What does concern her is the frequent harassment, intimidation and even physical threats she and her staff have been receiving since the 2020 election. It got so bad ahead of the 2022 midterms that her staff got police protection when leaving or coming to the office.

Colorado

August 17, 2023, 10:25 AM

nature of claim: /