Election Workers Have Gotten Death Threats and Warnings They...

More than a dozen people nationally have been charged with threatening election workers by a Justice Department unit trying to stem the tide of violent and graphic threats against people who count and secure the vote. Government employees are being bombarded with threats even in normally quiet periods between elections, secretaries of state and experts warn. Some point to former President Donald Trump and his allies falsely claiming the 2020 election was stolen and spreading conspiracy theories about election workers.

District of Columbia

August 31, 2023, 2:28 PM

