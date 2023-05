News From Law.com

Former President Donald Trump was hit with a lawsuit in Philadelphia for allegedly circulating false claims of ballot tampering in Pennsylvania during the 2020 presidential election. The lawsuit is the third in a string of defamation actions filed by election worker James Savage in connection to the proliferation of voter fraud conspiracies, and it is his second against Trump.

May 03, 2023, 5:25 PM

