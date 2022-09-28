Election Watch: Skirting Free Speech Debate, 3rd Circuit Ope...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit cleared the way for the New Jersey Bankers Association to contribute to political parties and candidates for local and state offices. The association sought to overturn a district court ruling finding the law constitutional. The Third Circuit said it did not need to address the First Amendment issues because the New Jersey ban on contributions by banks does not extend to trade groups such as the association.

Banking & Financial Services

September 28, 2022, 1:27 PM