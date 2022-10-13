Election Software Firm CEO Held on ID Info Theft Charges | L...

News From Law.com

The founder and CEO of a software company targeted by election deniers was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stealing data on hundreds of Los Angeles County poll workers. Konnech Corporation's Eugene Yu, 51, was arrested in Meridian Township in Michigan and held on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information, while computer hard drives and other "digital evidence" were seized by investigators from the county district attorney's office, according to the office. Local prosecutors will seek his extradition to California.

Cybersecurity

October 13, 2022, 2:42 PM