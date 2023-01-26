New Suit - Contract

Dinsmore & Shohl and Fafinski Mark & Johnson filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of charter flight services provider ElecRock LLC. The complaint pursues claims against Winner Aviation Corporation, an aircraft maintenance services and pre-purchase inspections provider, for failing to properly inspect and discover advanced corrosion in the spar area of a 1979 Rockwell International 'Twin Commander' aircraft. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00155, ElecRock, LLC v. Winner Aviation Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

January 26, 2023, 5:37 AM