Who Got The Work

Jackson Lewis and Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have stepped in to defend Dearborn Life Insurance and Senior Star Management Co. in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, pertaining to short- and long-term disability benefits, was filed May 31 in Missouri Western District Court by BurnettDriskill on behalf of Wendy Eldreth. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs, is 4:23-cv-00366, Eldreth v. Dearborn life et al.

Health Care

July 15, 2023, 10:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Wendy Eldreth

Plaintiffs

Burnettdriskill Attorneys

Burnettdriskill, Attorneys

defendants

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma

Dearborn Life Insurance Company

Senior Star Management Company, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations